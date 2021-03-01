23-year-old dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Lady’s Island neighborhood

A 23-year-old man died and two people were injured as a result of a shooting Sunday on Lady’s Island.

Adam Saeed, 23, of Roswell, Georgia, was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:23 p.m., said Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home on Stevic Court on Lady’s Island, according to a news release.

Deputies found Saeed dead, and two injured adults were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

No one was immediately arrested, but the Sheriff’s Office said there did not appear to be a threat to the general public.

An autopsy for Saeed is expected to take place at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.