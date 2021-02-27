Coroner identifies Savannah woman killed in Jasper Co. vehicle crash Thursday

The Jasper County Coroner’s Office has identified a Savannah woman who died in a “motor vehicle collision” early Thursday on Speedway Boulevard.

Clara Evon Russell, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Coroner’s Office Facebook post published Saturday morning.

Russell had been traveling northbound when a “head-on collision” occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the post. She was wearing a seat belt and was the vehicle’s sole occupant, the Coroner’s Office reported.

The Hardeeville Police Department is investigating the crash, according to the post.

It’s unclear where exactly the incident occurred and what led to the collision. The police department didn’t respond to phone messages Saturday. Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken didn’t immediately respond to a text.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.