Crime & Public Safety

Two injured in Thursday night shooting at Hardeeville lounge, police say

A shooting at Nasim’s Lounge and Restaurant in Hardeeville injured two people late Thursday night, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Levy Road lounge at 11:21 p.m., JCSO Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said. A victim who was shot in the leg was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital by friends, and a victim who was shot in the foot was taken to the hospital by EMS. Four cars were found with bullet holes, Crosby said.

Police have not identified a suspect in the case, although there are persons of interest. A representative from the lounge who did not provide a name declined to comment.

Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said police do not believe the shooting is connected to any of the recent shootings in the county. Since Jan. 5, when Sheriff Donald Hipp took office, there have been 10 shooting incidents, Crosby said, but some of these could have been fireworks called in as shots fired.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact the JCSO Detectives Division at (843)-726-7779.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Profile Image of Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows covers workforce and livability issues in Beaufort County for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. A graduate of the University of Virginia and a native of Fairfax City, Virginia, she moved to the Lowcountry to write for The Island Packet as a Report for America corps member in May 2020. She has written for The New York Times, The Patriot-News, and Charlottesville Tomorrow, and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service