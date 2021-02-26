Two injured in Thursday night shooting at Hardeeville lounge, police say

A shooting at Nasim’s Lounge and Restaurant in Hardeeville injured two people late Thursday night, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Levy Road lounge at 11:21 p.m., JCSO Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said. A victim who was shot in the leg was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital by friends, and a victim who was shot in the foot was taken to the hospital by EMS. Four cars were found with bullet holes, Crosby said.

Police have not identified a suspect in the case, although there are persons of interest. A representative from the lounge who did not provide a name declined to comment.

Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said police do not believe the shooting is connected to any of the recent shootings in the county. Since Jan. 5, when Sheriff Donald Hipp took office, there have been 10 shooting incidents, Crosby said, but some of these could have been fireworks called in as shots fired.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact the JCSO Detectives Division at (843)-726-7779.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.