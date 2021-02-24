3 injured, including Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy, in crash on St. Helena Island

Three people were taken to a nearby hospital after a crash involving a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning on St. Helena Island, a S.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

The injuries did not appear to be life threatening, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.

The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 8:11 a.m. on Highway 21 near Warsaw Island Road.

A 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer carrying two people was traveling north on Highway 21 when the deputy, who was in a marked 2019 Dodge Charger, attempted to turn right out of a private driveway in the same direction and the two vehicles collided, Southern said.

The two drivers and one passenger were transported by ambulance to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The crash was cleared and is under investigation by Highway Patrol.