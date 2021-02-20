Man arrested after Jasper Co. deputies say he led them on car, foot chase

Several Jasper County deputies had quite the wild ride Friday evening, the sheriff’s office reported on Facebook, after a man driving a Nissan Versa led them on a chase through Ridgeland.

Around 7:30 p.m., police said, deputies were conducting a routine license checkpoint on Bees Creek Road when a man, Ryan Warner, refused to stop, leading deputies to chase him about the town.

Jasper Co. Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said the chase got up to 80 miles an hour and involved “a good bit” of deputies.

Eventually, Crosby said, Warner hit a ditch at the corner of Smith’s Crossing and Wall Street and then made a run on foot. But he was soon apprehended and arrested for possession of marijuana, failure to stop for blue lights and larceny, the last of which he had outstanding warrants for in both Ridgeland and Beaufort.

No one was injured during or after the chase, police said.

Warner is being held at Jasper County Detention Center, jail officials said Saturday morning. Bond has not been set.