Okatie man arrested, charged with 3 counts of attempted murder for Hilton Head shooting

An Okatie man was arrested Thursday following a January shooting in the parking lot of Hilton Head Island’s popular ‘Barmuda Triangle’ restaurant district on the island’s south end.

Ray Altacho, 25, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of sale or delivery of a handgun to a minor, one count of firearm or knife possession during a violent crime and one count of violating parole and probation.

According to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Jan. 18 off of Greenwood Drive on Hilton Head, in the parking lot of Brother Shucker’s.

A white vehicle pulled up next to a black Nissan Sentra, and a man exited and fired between four and five shots into the black car, which contained three people, the report said.

One of the passengers was hit in the arm. A female passenger began driving the car to the hospital, but lost control of the vehicle on New Orleans Road. She ran off the road and struck a tree next to Dough Boys Pizza, according to the report.

The passenger who was shot in the arm was treated for minor injuries, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage.

Altacho is the only suspect in the shooting, Bromage said.

His bond has been set at $50,000.