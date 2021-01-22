Crime & Public Safety

1 injured, traffic partly blocked in Bluffton Parkway afternoon crash

One person was injured in a Friday afternoon crash at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church Road, an official said.

Bluffton Fire District firefighters are working to clear the crash where one person was extricated, said Randy Hunter, spokesperson for the agency.

Two cars were involved in the accident. One person is being evaluated in an ambulance.

Traffic is moving slowly.

Bluffton firefighters, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and a Beaufort County EMS ambulance are on the scene.

