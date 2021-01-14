Woman injured, middle school put on lockdown after Beaufort Co. shooting, police say

One woman was injured and Lady’s Island Middle School was placed on lockdown after a late-morning shooting Thursday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at 11:20 a.m. in the area of Katy Circle, according to a news release.

As of Thursday afternoon, the woman was still being treated for her injuries at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, said Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office.

It is not known whether her injuries were life-threatening, he said.

Lady’s Island Middle School, because of its proximity to Katy Circle, was placed on lockdown until shortly after 1 p.m. All students were safe, according to Bromage.

The suspects who shot the woman immediately left the scene in a car, the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has identified all parties involved in the shooting, and the incident remains under investigation.