Scam alert: Caller pretends to be Beaufort County deputy asking people for money

If a Beaufort County deputy calls you about an “urgent legal matter” and asks for money, you’re likely the latest victim of a scam.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public “to be on alert” for phone calls like this and that the scammer might tell the victim to call a number that leads to a “seemingly legitimate Sheriff’s Office voicemail system,” a news release from the agency said.

The caller may use familiar names and locations during the conversation and might know your name, address, and other personal information, the release said.

“The Sheriff’s Office will never contact any member of the public by phone to ask for money in lieu of legal action,” it said.

Anyone who receives a call from a deputy that they think may be a scam can call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 843-524-2777 or email at bcsowebsite@bcgov.net to verify the identity of the deputy.