Crime & Public Safety

Scam alert: Caller pretends to be Beaufort County deputy asking people for money

If a Beaufort County deputy calls you about an “urgent legal matter” and asks for money, you’re likely the latest victim of a scam.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public “to be on alert” for phone calls like this and that the scammer might tell the victim to call a number that leads to a “seemingly legitimate Sheriff’s Office voicemail system,” a news release from the agency said.

The caller may use familiar names and locations during the conversation and might know your name, address, and other personal information, the release said.

“The Sheriff’s Office will never contact any member of the public by phone to ask for money in lieu of legal action,” it said.

Anyone who receives a call from a deputy that they think may be a scam can call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 843-524-2777 or email at bcsowebsite@bcgov.net to verify the identity of the deputy.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Hampton County. She joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime/breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service