New Year’s Day shooting in Savannah’s City Market leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A 2 a.m. shooting in Savannah on New Year’s Day left one man dead and two others injured, the Savannah Police Department reported Friday.

Corey Vance, a 26-year-old, died from shooting injuries in the hospital.

Savannah Police Department spokeswoman Keturah Greene said Saturday that detectives are still investigating and “do not believe this is a random shooting.”

Officers responded to Tree House, a popular bar on West St. Julian Street in Savannah’s City Market, at around 2:15 a.m. They located Vance and another 28-year-old shooting victim, who was also transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another 25-year-old shooting victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle later that morning and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Savannah Police are asking anyone with information on this homicide or any additional individuals related to this incident to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.