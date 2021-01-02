Crime & Public Safety

New Year’s Day shooting in Savannah’s City Market leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A 2 a.m. shooting in Savannah on New Year’s Day left one man dead and two others injured, the Savannah Police Department reported Friday.

Corey Vance, a 26-year-old, died from shooting injuries in the hospital.

Savannah Police Department spokeswoman Keturah Greene said Saturday that detectives are still investigating and “do not believe this is a random shooting.”

Officers responded to Tree House, a popular bar on West St. Julian Street in Savannah’s City Market, at around 2:15 a.m. They located Vance and another 28-year-old shooting victim, who was also transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another 25-year-old shooting victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle later that morning and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Savannah Police are asking anyone with information on this homicide or any additional individuals related to this incident to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

Profile Image of Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones covers education for the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and has worked for the Daily Tar Heel and Charlotte Observer. She has won awards from the South Carolina Press Association, Associated College Press and North Carolina College Media Association for feature writing and education reporting.
