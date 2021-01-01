Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Ridgeland prisoner found dead in cell Tuesday

An inmate at Ridgeland Correctional Institution was found dead in his cell Tuesday night, state law enforcement officials confirmed Friday. His death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls identified the man as Leonard Jones, 53, and said an autopsy was performed in Newberry on Thursday, the results of which are pending.

SLED public information officer Tommy Crosby said they do not suspect suspicious causes in Jones’ death.

Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows covers workforce and livability issues in Beaufort County for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. A graduate of the University of Virginia and a native of Fairfax City, Virginia, she moved to the Lowcountry to write for The Island Packet as a Report for America corps member in May 2020. She has written for The New York Times, The Patriot-News, and Charlottesville Tomorrow, and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
