Ridgeland prisoner found dead in cell Tuesday

An inmate at Ridgeland Correctional Institution was found dead in his cell Tuesday night, state law enforcement officials confirmed Friday. His death is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls identified the man as Leonard Jones, 53, and said an autopsy was performed in Newberry on Thursday, the results of which are pending.

SLED public information officer Tommy Crosby said they do not suspect suspicious causes in Jones’ death.