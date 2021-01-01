Pedestrian killed early Friday morning on Buck Island Road

A pedestrian was killed around 5:40 a.m. Friday after being hit by a car on Buck Island Road just west of Simmonsville Road.

The pedestrian, Kenneth Green, 52, of Bluffton, was determined to be dead once police arrived. Bluffton Police Department Lt. Joe Babkiewicz said that while police are currently investigating the incident, charges are not expected to be filed against the driver in the case.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors, he said, and the driver stayed on the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine the exact cause of death, Beaufort County coroner David Ott said.