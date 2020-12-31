Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Coast Guard search river after police report man climbed over Talmadge Bridge railing

The Coast Guard is searching the Savannah River waterway after police reported on Wednesday night that a man climbed over the Talmadge Bridge railing, authorities said.

Detectives with the Savannah Police Department identified the man and are searching for him, according to spokesperson Keturah Greene. The agency received the report at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

She said the Coast Guard is searching the Savannah River.

The Coast Guard and Georgia Department of Natural Resources did not immediately return calls.

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.
