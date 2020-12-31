Coast Guard search river after police report man climbed over Talmadge Bridge railing

The Coast Guard is searching the Savannah River waterway after police reported on Wednesday night that a man climbed over the Talmadge Bridge railing, authorities said.

Detectives with the Savannah Police Department identified the man and are searching for him, according to spokesperson Keturah Greene. The agency received the report at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

She said the Coast Guard is searching the Savannah River.

The Coast Guard and Georgia Department of Natural Resources did not immediately return calls.

