Bluffton man, 22, charged with criminal sexual conduct, deputies say

A 22-year-old Bluffton man was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, according to jail records and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Maj. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said a sexual battery incident involving a minor in Bluffton was reported to deputies in June.

After an investigation into the incident, Tyler Clay Branham was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, Bromage said.

He bonded out of the Beaufort County Detention Center early Thursday, according to jail records. A bond amount was not immediately available in online court records.

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony charge in South Carolina. Branham could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A person is guilty of the charge if they are older than someone who’s 11 to 14 years old and they engage in or attempt to engage in sexual battery, according to state law. A person may also be guilty in certain situations if they coerce a victim who’s 14 to 16 years-old.