Hilton Head private school was broken into. ‘Every room’ was vandalized, police say

Every room at Hilton Head Christian Academy on Gardner Drive was vandalized on Saturday night, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The building is closed and set to be demolished, but police responded to calls from neighbors who reported glass shattering on Saturday. One caller told police people were screaming as if they were having fun.

When officers arrived, the front doors to the school were open, and every room appeared to have broken windows, broken property or spray paint on the walls, according to the report.

Two trailers on the side of the school were also damaged, the report says.

Police located no suspects in the school or on the grounds.

Hilton Head Christian Academy is relocating to Bluffton in 2021 for classes. A new building is being constructed near Buckwalter Parkway’s intersection with Bluffton Parkway.

As for the site on Gardner Drive, the school will be demolished and replaced with apartments.

A call to Hilton Head Christian Academy was not returned on Monday. The school’s last day of fall semester was Dec. 11.

Hilton Head Christian Academy promotes their new location as seen in 2019 at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Masters Way in Bluffton. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com