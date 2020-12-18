Beaufort man sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison after drug and gun convictions

A 33-year-old Beaufort man was sentenced this week to 12 1/2 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to having illegal drugs and firearms, according to court documents.

Tovorris Jenkins, 33, of Beaufort pleaded guilty in September to one count of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and powder cocaine, records show.

He was sentenced on Tuesday.

The convictions stem from two separate traffic stops, one in 2018 and the other in 2019, where authorities found drugs and guns on Jenkins, a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office stated.

In the first traffic stop, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies found Jenkins with two stolen handguns, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia. One of the handguns was a personal firearm belonging to a Port Royal Police Department officer that had been stolen from his home two days earlier, said Jeff Kidd, Solicitor’s Office spokesperson.

Less than a year later, local police serving a federal arrest warrant searched Jenkins. They found two bags of crack cocaine and powder cocaine, a loaded pistol, a digital scale, and two cellphones, the news release said.

The prosecutor in the case, Special U.S. Attorney Carra Henderson, is a prosecutor with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office but works in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charleston as part of a partnership between the two agencies.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.