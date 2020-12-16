Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Public Safety

Traffic tied up at Savannah’s Talmadge Bridge as police respond to ‘person in distress’

Police are re-opening lanes on the Talmadge Bridge after closing them to bring a suicidal person on the bridge to safety, according to authorities.

Lanes heading into South Carolina from Georgia were shut down on Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. as Savannah Police were communicating with a “person in a crisis,” according to Bianca Johnson, spokesperson for the department.

Around 2:45 p.m., Johnson said police were bringing the man to safety.

She said lanes would begin to re-open once the man was secured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How to help someone showing warning signs of suicide

Suicide is complex.

Mental disorders and/or substance abuse have been found in 90% of people who have died by suicide. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a death, according to The National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Here are some of the warning signs that someone you know may be considering harming themselves:

  • Talking about wanting to die
  • Looking for a way to kill or harm oneself
  • Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
  • Talking about feeling trapped or being in unbearable pain
  • Talking about being a burden to others
  • Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
  • Acting anxious, agitated or reckless

What to do if someone you know exhibits any warning signs of suicide:

Do not leave the person alone. Stay with them or on the phone with them to keep them talking.

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).

Bring the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He covers crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
Profile Image of Lucas Smolcic Larson
Lucas Smolcic Larson
Lucas Smolcic Larson joined The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette as a projects reporter in 2019, after graduating from Brown University. He previously contributed to investigations as an intern at The Washington Post and the Investigative Reporting Workshop in Washington D.C. Lucas hails from central Pennsylvania and speaks Spanish and Portuguese.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service