Traffic tied up at Savannah’s Talmadge Bridge as police respond to ‘person in distress’

Police are re-opening lanes on the Talmadge Bridge after closing them to bring a suicidal person on the bridge to safety, according to authorities.

Lanes heading into South Carolina from Georgia were shut down on Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. as Savannah Police were communicating with a “person in a crisis,” according to Bianca Johnson, spokesperson for the department.

Around 2:45 p.m., Johnson said police were bringing the man to safety.

She said lanes would begin to re-open once the man was secured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How to help someone showing warning signs of suicide Suicide is complex. Mental disorders and/or substance abuse have been found in 90% of people who have died by suicide. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a death, according to The National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Here are some of the warning signs that someone you know may be considering harming themselves: Talking about wanting to die

Looking for a way to kill or harm oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose

Talking about feeling trapped or being in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious, agitated or reckless What to do if someone you know exhibits any warning signs of suicide: Do not leave the person alone. Stay with them or on the phone with them to keep them talking. Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). Bring the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional