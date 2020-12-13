15-year-old turns himself in after shooting in downtown Beaufort sends one to hospital

A 15-year-old faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime after a shooting late Saturday in downtown Beaufort.

Police found another teenager with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 223 Scott St. just after 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Beaufort Police Department.

The injured teen was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. An update on the teen’s condition was not available Sunday morning.

About 45 minutes after the shooting, the suspect, accompanied by his mother, turned himself in and was arrested, the news release said. He was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice holding facility in Columbia to await a detention hearing.

Anyone who has information about the case may call Investigator Tony Re at 843-322-7960 or leave a tip at 843-322-7938.

