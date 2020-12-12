Bluffton man charged with uploading sexual photos of children to internet, police say

A Bluffton man was arrested Friday evening for uploading child sexual abuse imagery to the internet from his home computer, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard Earl Shappee, 54, was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for his home on Hidden Lakes Lane in Bluffton on Friday and confiscated the computers and electronic devices in his home, according to the news release.

Shappee was transported and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Friday afternoon. He has not yet received a bond hearing for the four charges and remains incarcerated.

Forensic examinations of the seized computers, mobile telephones and electronic storage devices from Shappee’s Hidden Lakes home will be performed by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and may lead to additional criminal charges for him, the news release said.

Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Sergeant Seth Reynells at 843-255-3709 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

