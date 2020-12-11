Local woman arrested in Hampton County hit and run that killed 4 year old, police say

Ja’Karie Breland Facebook

A Hampton woman was arrested Thursday and charged in the hit and run incident that killed a 4-year-old boy and his dog and injured his uncle last weekend, Varnville Police Chief Tyrone Smith said.

Jennifer Nicole Miller, 30, remained incarcerated at the Hampton County Detention Center as of Friday morning.

Miller faces one charge of hit-and-run accident resulting in death, a felony, and one charge of hit-and-run accident resulting in injury, a misdemeanor.

The felony carries a sentence of between one and 25 years in prison and a $10,000 to $25,000 fine. The misdemeanor carries a jail sentence of 30 days to a year and/or a fine between $100 and $5,000.

The hit and run occurred Saturday evening in Varnville, when 4-year-old Ja’Karie Breland was walking his puppy, Sugar, with his uncle. A vehicle, which police said was driven by Miller, struck all three in Palmetto Avenue and continued driving.

Ja’Karie died early Sunday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

In the days after the crash, the Varnville Police Department worked with the Hampton Police Department, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office, and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division to conduct interviews, review surveillance footage from area gas stations, and eventually obtain evidence from Miller’s vehicle.

Smith said the arrest wouldn’t have been possible without that collaborative effort.

“I also want to thank the family for their patience and thank God for his favor, because all of those factors led to the arrest,” Smith said.

Ja’Karie’s mother previously told The Island Packet that she wanted “justice for (her) baby.” She said he was “a silly boy but very, very intelligent,” and brought joy to others.

