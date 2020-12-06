Lady’s Island man charged with attempted murder for Saturday stabbing

A Lady’s Island man was charged with attempted murder Saturday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed a woman on Lady’s Island Drive that same day.

Demetrius Thompson, 42, is currently booked at Beaufort County Detention Center, the booking log indicates. Bond has not been set.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said the victim was being treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Saturday and was expected to be okay. He said he did not know if she had been released.

The incident remains under investigation, Bromage said.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.