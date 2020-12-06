Lady’s Island man charged with attempted murder for Saturday stabbing

A Lady’s Island man was charged with attempted murder Saturday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed a woman on Lady’s Island Drive that same day.
Demetrius Thompson, 42, is currently booked at Beaufort County Detention Center, the booking log indicates. Bond has not been set.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said the victim was being treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Saturday and was expected to be okay. He said he did not know if she had been released.
The incident remains under investigation, Bromage said.
