Pedestrian killed in Saturday evening Jasper Co. crash

A pedestrian was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday after being struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram truck on S.C. 462 in Jasper County. The crash occurred near the intersection with Step School Road.

Jasper County coroner Martin Sauls identified the pedestrian as Jeremiah Newton but was unable to provide any other details as of press time.

According to Master Trooper David Jones of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Dodge Ram was traveling west on 462 — also known as Morgan Dollar Road — when it struck the pedestrian, who was walking eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was wearing a seatbelt and did not sustain any injuries.

This marks the 12th fatal crash in Jasper County in 2020, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety. There were 19 fatal crashes in the county in 2019, and 11 in 2018, the data shows.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol, Jones said.

