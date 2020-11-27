Four guns, several credit cards stolen from unlocked cars on Hilton Head, police say

A string of break-ins on Hilton Head Island led to four guns, several credit cards, and other valuables being stolen from unlocked cars this week.

All the break-ins took place near Coligny Beach and North Forest Beach between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to numerous Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.

On Wednesday after 9 a.m., a deputy responded to Kingfisher Road after a report of an unlocked truck that had been rummaged through. The driver told police his .22 Magnum semi-automatic pistol, a 9mm handgun, and Glock were stolen, a report said.

Another driver on nearby Dune Lane found that his car, which was left unlocked with the key sitting on the center console, had been moved to Lagoon Road. His semi-automatic pistol was stolen from the locked glove box, a report said.

“These firearms are in streets and oftentimes are going to be used in violent crimes,” said Maj. Bob Bromage, a spokesperson for the agency. He urged visitors to Hilton Head to lock their cars and bring their guns inside to their residences.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Two other unlocked cars were broken into on Dune Lane. A driver’s license, a checkbook, and five credit cards were stolen, reports said.

The Sheriff’s Office has 12 warrants out for the arrest of Marques Brown, 21, with a last known address in Hardeeville, in several break-in sprees of cars across Hilton Head, according to a news release.