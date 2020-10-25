Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
1 dead after being shot by security guard at Jasper County club, officials say

One person is dead after being shot by a security guard at a Jasper County nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a shooting at Club Karma just after 4 a.m., Sgt. Jake Higgins said. Responding officers found a person on the ground in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

That person was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital, where they died, Higgins said. Investigators learned the person was shot by an armed private security guard, Higgins said.

Because the shooting involved a security guard, the investigation was turned over to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Club Karma is on Speedway Boulevard near the Georgia state line.

This is a developing story.

