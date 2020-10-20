Man barricaded near Sea Pines entrance surrendered to US Marshals, police say

Gary Baker surrendered to U.S. Marshals “a short time ago” after speaking to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office negotiators, police reported Monday around 4:15 p.m.

Baker had barricaded himself into a Cordillo Cabanas apartment on Hilton Head Island, located right outside Sea Pines on the island’s south end, near the southern ocean gate. No injuries occurred during the arrest, according to an alert from the sheriff’s office.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage, the barricade lasted for about two hours, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Baker is wanted on multiple arrest warrants originating with law enforcement in Boulder County, Colorado, according to Karrie Holden, spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals in South Carolina.

Holden said the charges include intimidation, harassment, assault, obstructing a court order and a bail violation.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story has been updated to include further details from the U.S. Marshals Service and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.