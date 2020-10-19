Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
1 dead after van catches fire on I-95 in Jasper County, Highway Patrol says

One person died in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Jasper County early Monday morning.

A GMC travel van driving south on the interstate near mile marker 13 collided with a tractor trailer before catching fire just after 3 a.m., S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of the van died in the crash, Tidwell said.

No additional information about the circumstances of the crash, including whether the truck driver was hurt, was immediately available. The identify of the person who died has not been confirmed and will require dental records, Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Stephen Fastenau
Stephen Fastenau covers Beaufort, Port Royal and the Sea Islands for The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet.
