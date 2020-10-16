Hardeeville man accused of lying, destroying evidence tied to Fort Stewart homicide

A Hardeeville man has been indicted in federal court on charges of helping to destroy evidence and lying in the investigation of a murdered Fort Stewart soldier’s wife, according to a Friday U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Devin Ryan, 30, faces charges of obstruction of justice, use of fire in commission of a federal felony, and false declarations before a grant jury. Convictions on those charges carry a penalty of up to 75 years in federal prison without parole.

In July 2018, 24-year-old Abree Boykin was living in post housing at Fort Stewart Army Reservation in Georgia while her husband was deployed in South Korea. After not hearing from Boykin, her husband asked military police conduct a welfare check at the residence, and they later found her there shot to death, the release said.

Last month, 28-year-old Stafon Jamar Davis, of Savannah, pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Boykin’s death.

After the shooting, Davis left Boykin’s car and contacted Ryan for help in “getting rid” of it.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The two men, who had met in prison and were both on federally supervised release at the time of the murder, went to a location in Hardeeville and Ryan, the release said, corruptly obstructed, influenced, and impeded investigations by “burning, altering, mutilating and destroying a 2018 Honda Accord,” and later “provided materially false testimony.”

“The investigation ... was lengthy, detailed and complex,” U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in the release. “It was made even more difficult because of active, illegal efforts to impede the investigators working non-stop to find her killer.”

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Army Criminal Investigation Command, and prosecuted by the U.S. attorney’s office.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.