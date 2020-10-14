Hilton Head man, 20, charged with sexual abuse of child younger than 12

A Hilton Head man was charged with sexual abuse of a child he knew who was younger than 12, according to an arrest warrant.

Lorenzo Ortiz, 20, of Hilton Head Island was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

A warrant said the sexual assault happened at 1 a.m. on Monday.

Ortiz was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center near 11 p.m. on Monday and is still being held there, according to jail records.

Court records show Ortiz’s bond has not yet been set.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Criminal sexual conduct in the second degree is a felony, S.C. law states. A conviction could mean up to 20 years in prison.

When we publish mugshots The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances: In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.