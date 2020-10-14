Hilton Head man, 20, charged with sexual abuse of child younger than 12

A warrant said the sexual assault happened at 1 a.m. on Monday.
Ortiz was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center near 11 p.m. on Monday and is still being held there, according to jail records.
Court records show Ortiz’s bond has not yet been set.
Criminal sexual conduct in the second degree is a felony, S.C. law states. A conviction could mean up to 20 years in prison.
