Close to $22K in equipment lost as Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s training trailer is stolen

Nearly $22,000 in equipment was taken from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after the agency’s training trailer was stolen.

A Sheriff’s Office report states the fence guarding the trailer on Lady’s Island was left unsecured, which allowed someone to swipe the training gear.

Last week, deputies arrived at the trailer’s usual location on Chowan Creek Bluff to teach new recruits about defense tactics.

The trailer stocked with supplies was missing.

A neighbor told deputies that a few days before, someone from Beaufort County grounds maintenance had come by the property to mow the lawn. They left the gate “askew” and the fence unsecured, according to the report.

The losses include three training suits worth $5,400, a $4,000 life-sized training dummy, eight gym mats costing $3,680, and a $3,300 trailer. Additionally, nearly $5,000 in fake tasers, guns, batons and baton training bags were stolen, according to the report.

The incident is under investigation, said Maj. Bob Bromage, sheriff’s spokesman.