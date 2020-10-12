Bluffton Police’s new chief, the first woman to hold the position, was sworn in today

Town leaders and police officers of Bluffton gathered Monday afternoon to watch the swearing-in of the town’s newest police chief, a ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center marked by masked faces and chairs feet apart.

Stephenie Price took the oath, formally becoming Bluffton’s top law enforcement officer on Monday, the department’s fourth since 2017.

Price is also the department’s first woman in that job.

“Doing the right thing, being professional, and being a police officer doesn’t know any gender,” Price said. “But I’ll tell you right now it feels really good to be the first female police chief, because it feels good to be the police chief in Bluffton.”

She said her priorities are first to evaluate the values and strategies of the Bluffton Police Department. That includes going on ride-alongs with officers, she said.

Price, who is taking over a police department suffering from turnover among its executives in recent years, said

she is excited to “guide the Bluffton Police Department” into its next phase.