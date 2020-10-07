Beaufort County restaurant owner arrested after keeping business open without a license

Dana Lewis Fleisig, 45, faces a misdemeanor charge of operating his business without a retail license.
In January, the department told Fleisig to “close the business and cease making any sales,” after his retail license was revoked for failing to pay more than $54,000 in sales tax, withholding tax, liquor by the drink tax, and corporate franchise fees, the release said.
On Aug. 4, the department discovered Boondocks was still open and making retail sales.
Fleisig was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Wednesday morning and remained incarcerated as of the afternoon pending a bond hearing, according to the jail log.
If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of $200 and/or 30 days in jail.
According to the restaurant’s website, Fleisig and his daughter “took over Boondocks,” located on Sea Island Parkway, in 2016.
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Sun City-Hilton Head. She first joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime and breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was the editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina's Media Law School in 2019.
