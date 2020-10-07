Beaufort County restaurant owner arrested after keeping business open without a license

A St. Helena Island restaurant owner was arrested Wednesday after having his retail license revoked months ago but continuing to operate Boondocks By The Bayside, a S.C. Department of Revenue news release said.

Dana Lewis Fleisig, 45, faces a misdemeanor charge of operating his business without a retail license.

In January, the department told Fleisig to “close the business and cease making any sales,” after his retail license was revoked for failing to pay more than $54,000 in sales tax, withholding tax, liquor by the drink tax, and corporate franchise fees, the release said.

On Aug. 4, the department discovered Boondocks was still open and making retail sales.

Fleisig was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Wednesday morning and remained incarcerated as of the afternoon pending a bond hearing, according to the jail log.

If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of $200 and/or 30 days in jail.

According to the restaurant’s website, Fleisig and his daughter “took over Boondocks,” located on Sea Island Parkway, in 2016.

