Portions of Ridgeland nursing home evacuated after being exposed to chemical, fire chief says

Most of the Ridgeland Nursing Center in Jasper County was evacuated Monday morning after parts of the building were exposed to an undisclosed chemical, according to Ridgeland Fire Department chief Bradley Bonds.

Bonds said the chemical is no longer a threat, but earlier in the morning two chemicals were “put together accidentally” and created another chemical that caused some nursing home residents to have difficulty breathing. The exposure was not life-threatening, he said.

As of 10:45 a.m., about 61 people in the nursing home had been exposed to the chemical, and 20 of those reported having symptoms such as trouble breathing, Bonds said. Five people were taken to a nearby hospital.

He said the number of people reporting symptoms and taken to the hospital may rise.

Crews from Jasper and Beaufort counties were on the scene working to decontaminate the nursing home.

No other nearby buildings, including Polaris Tech Charter School, were affected by the chemical.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.