Crime & Public Safety

Portions of Ridgeland nursing home evacuated after being exposed to chemical, fire chief says

Jasper County Fire-Rescue truck
Jasper County Fire-Rescue truck Jasper County Fire-Rescue Facebook

Most of the Ridgeland Nursing Center in Jasper County was evacuated Monday morning after parts of the building were exposed to an undisclosed chemical, according to Ridgeland Fire Department chief Bradley Bonds.

Bonds said the chemical is no longer a threat, but earlier in the morning two chemicals were “put together accidentally” and created another chemical that caused some nursing home residents to have difficulty breathing. The exposure was not life-threatening, he said.

As of 10:45 a.m., about 61 people in the nursing home had been exposed to the chemical, and 20 of those reported having symptoms such as trouble breathing, Bonds said. Five people were taken to a nearby hospital.

He said the number of people reporting symptoms and taken to the hospital may rise.

Crews from Jasper and Beaufort counties were on the scene working to decontaminate the nursing home.

No other nearby buildings, including Polaris Tech Charter School, were affected by the chemical.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson has reported on a smorgasbord of news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college’s daily newspaper.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  