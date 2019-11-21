Teen shattered car window with BB gun in Hilton Head road rage incident, report says

A teenager shattered a man’s window with a BB gun in a road rage incident on Hilton Head Island last week, according to a recent police report. It was one of two incidents in a five-day period in which teenagers shot at people with BB guns on the island.

The teenager was petitioned to family court with malicious injury to property on Nov. 12.

A Georgia man said he exited the mid-island traffic circle at Indigo Run Drive and Lego O’Mutton Road after a Nissan Pathfinder behind him accelerated and started tailgating him, according to the police report.

The man then brake-checked the SUV in an attempt to stop the car from tailgating, the man told police.

Then, a passenger in the SUV shot the man’s back window with a BB gun, shattering the glass.

The man followed the car to a home off Marshland Road and called the police, according to the report.

When officers arrived, they interviewed the driver of the SUV, also a teenager, who admitted he drove up closely to the man’s car after the traffic circle, and that his passenger fired his Co2 power BB gun at the man’s vehicle when he was brake-checked..

The juvenile passenger admitted to police that he fired the BB gun. Police found the BB gun in the bushes, along with a small bag of marijuana. The teenagers were released to their mothers.

A few days later, a 15-year-old told police that she and a friend were both struck by a BB gun as they were walking near the swings at the Island Rec Center, according to a Nov. 17 incident report. They told police that they went to school with the boy who shot the BB gun, but didn’t know where he lived.

The teenagers did not know where the boy went after he struck them several times in the legs, leaving several abrasions, according to police.

The teenagers’ mothers did not want to press charges, and when police arrived, they couldn’t find the suspect near the scene, the incident report said.