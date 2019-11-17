Crime & Public Safety
Helicopter lands near 278 in Bluffton for child with severe head injury, officials say
Traffic was halted Sunday afternoon on U.S. 278 in Bluffton as a helicopter landed to transport a child with a severe head injury to an area hospital, officials said.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said the child was injured while in a wooded area near where the helicopter landed at Pinckney Colony Road and U.S. 278.
The head injury is a result of a tree falling, Bluffton Fire Capt. Lee Levesque said Sunday.
Levesque said fire crews also worked a minor accident at Buck Island Road and Bluffton Parkway about the time the helicopter landed.
Comments