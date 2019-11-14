22-year-old treated for seizure after smoking marijuana, police say

A 22-year-old was transported to an area hospital for a seizure Saturday after smoking marijuana, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.

The woman told police she had a wine cooler and two hits of a blunt while at the home of a friend on Fripp Island — a gated golf resort.

Deputies said the woman was “almost incoherent” and had one-word answers upon their arrival at the home.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said it is unknown whether the marijuana was laced with any other drugs. He said it is ideal to have a sample of the marijuana to determine its contents.

The woman’s friend told police there was no more marijuana at the residence.

He said using any illegal drugs, including marijuana, is “inherently dangerous.”

“If it is an illegal drug, there is no regulation on manufacturing,” Bromage said. “You are taking a huge chance with your health.”

The Sheriff’s Office’s lab has confirmed four cases of marijuana laced with cocaine since January 2018.

“We seize and analyze a large amount of marijuana every year, and a very small percentage was found to be laced with cocaine,” Bromage said. “But based on even that small percentage, it is reasonable to infer that there is marijuana in the community laced with cocaine and possible other illegal drugs.”

Seizures are listed as one of many short-term health effects possible from the usage of cocaine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.