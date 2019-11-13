Armed robbery suspect waved stolen gun on Snapchat. Beaufort police used video to find him

A Beaufort teenager was out on bond, charged with attempted murder, when he brandished a stolen gun in a Snapchat video that ultimately provided police with his location, Beaufort County Court and City of Beaufort Police Department records show.

Gecoby Daise, 17, of Beaufort, remains in Beaufort County Detention Center on an armed robbery charge. Judge Ralph E. Tupper set no bond.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has asked the court to revoke Daise’s bond for a December attempted murder charge, in which he is accused of shooting at a female acquaintance.

In both cases the Beaufort Police Department has charged him as an adult.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Armed robbery

In late October, a man told police that Daise contacted him via Snapchat inquiring about a gun for sale. The two met about midday in the parking lot of Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

During the meeting, Daise presented a second handgun, threatened the man and stole the $470 pistol, the report says.

Video surveillance cameras and social media messages corroborate the victim’s story, an arrest warrant says.

The victim remained connected with Daise on Snapchat following the crime, a police report says. He showed police Snapchat videos of Diase “waiving the pistol around” with an unknown male.

Police were able to use the location services on the video to find Daise who, according to the warrant, was wearing the same clothing in the security footage as in the Snapchat video.

Attempted murder

On Dec. 27, police responded to Congress and Harrington streets about 12:40 p.m. for multiple reports of gunfire, a police report says.

Witnesses told police that Daise shot at a female acquaintance while the woman was helping her young nephew learn how to ride a bike.

The woman was standing next to the child and her boyfriend, the police report says.

In July, Daise was released from Beaufort County Detention Center on a $100,000 surety bond set by 5th Circuit Judge G. Thomas Cooper Jr.

After Daise was charged in October with armed robbery, Kimberly Smith, 14th Circuit assistant solicitor, asked that bond be revoked in the attempted murder charge.

“Because of his continued criminal behavior and continued violence, the state considers the defendant a threat to the community,” Smith wrote in her Nov. 7 motion.