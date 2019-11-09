One man injured in Bluffton shooting, police investigating

One man was critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Bluffton, according to Bluffton Police Department Cap. Joe Babkiewicz.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m outside of a home on Bush Lane.

The man was transported to a local hospital Friday with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect or suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of Bluffton Police and Emergency Medical Services.

Babkiewicz said the status of the victim is currently unknown and the shooting is still under investigation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A news release about the shooting said there is not a threat to the general public.