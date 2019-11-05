Crime & Public Safety
Beaufort man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, police say
An 18-year-old Beaufort man was charged Monday with two counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor, according to police records.
De’Marcus Ja’Barri Wright, 18, of Beaufort remained in Beaufort County Detention Center Tuesday on a $20,000 bond.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said Wright recorded sexual acts with a minor. He said the parents of the victim learned about the recording and contacted police.
Police were able to attain a copy of the recording, made in July, during the investigation, Bromage said.
Wright was charged with one count each of first- and third-degree sexual exploitation. Convictions on the charges together carry up to 20 years in prison.
