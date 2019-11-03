Man airlifted after Palmetto Bluff golf cart crash, officials say

A Bluffton man was airlifted to a Savannah hospital with serious injuries after a golf cart accident Sunday in Palmetto Bluff, according to police and fire officials.

The patient returned home to Rose Hill neighborhood after the crash, said Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Lee Levesque.

A medical assessment was conducted on the patient, and it was decided to fly him to Savannah, Levesque said.

Bluffton Police Department responded to the initial crash about 3:29 p.m., Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said Sunday night.

The 50-year-old man fell out of the cart as it was going at a slow rate of speed, Babkiewicz said. He said EMS responded and the man declined medical treatment at the scene.

Levesque said family members were concerned for the man and called 911 after he returned home.