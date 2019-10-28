Crime & Public Safety

Police searching for driver who backed into woman at a Bluffton gas station, then drove away

Officers are searching for a Hardeeville man who struck a woman with his car Thursday morning at a Bluffton gas station, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Police believe Aurelio Villa-Martinez hit the woman when he was reversing his car at Nickel Pumpers on Bruin Road.

The woman was seriously injured, Bluffton Police spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said.

Villa-Martinez has been charged with driving without a license at least twice in the last few years, according to Beaufort County court documents.

Anyone with information on Villa-Martinez’s whereabouts should call 911.

Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson has reported on a smorgasbord of news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college’s daily newspaper.
