Crime & Public Safety
Police searching for driver who backed into woman at a Bluffton gas station, then drove away
Officers are searching for a Hardeeville man who struck a woman with his car Thursday morning at a Bluffton gas station, according to the Bluffton Police Department.
Police believe Aurelio Villa-Martinez hit the woman when he was reversing his car at Nickel Pumpers on Bruin Road.
The woman was seriously injured, Bluffton Police spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said.
Villa-Martinez has been charged with driving without a license at least twice in the last few years, according to Beaufort County court documents.
Anyone with information on Villa-Martinez’s whereabouts should call 911.
