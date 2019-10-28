Police searching for driver who backed into woman at a Bluffton gas station, then drove away

Officers are searching for a Hardeeville man who struck a woman with his car Thursday morning at a Bluffton gas station, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Police believe Aurelio Villa-Martinez hit the woman when he was reversing his car at Nickel Pumpers on Bruin Road.

The woman was seriously injured, Bluffton Police spokesperson Capt. Joe Babkiewicz said.

Villa-Martinez has been charged with driving without a license at least twice in the last few years, according to Beaufort County court documents.

Anyone with information on Villa-Martinez’s whereabouts should call 911.