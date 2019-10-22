Beaufort Co. woman charged with DUI and leaving young child at home alone, report says

A woman was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child after the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office found her 6-year-old child home alone while she driving under the influence.

A report said Alicia Jackson, 26, was driving on Sam’s Point Road about 9:30 p.m. Friday. A couple had called police to report Jackson’s vehicle moving 5 to 10 mph and swerving in and out of traffic, according to the report.

Jackson’s vehicle came to a stop, and the couple found her sleeping in the driver’s seat, according to the report.

During the investigation, deputies learned Jackson’s child was at home without supervision, the report said.

Jackson was released from Beaufort County Detention Center Saturday on a $7,262 personal recognizance bond.

Jackson faces up to 10 years in prison for the unlawful conduct charge, which is a felony.