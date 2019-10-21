A Beaufort County man mad about crying child punches pregnant girlfriend in stomach, report says

A Burton man is wanted for second-degree domestic violence after punching his pregnant girlfriend in the face and stomach multiple times, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.

He also threw a Playstation controller and cake at the head of the woman, who is two months pregnant, the report says. It says he knew she was pregnant.

The fight erupted over the couple’s young son crying, the report says. It ended when the man left the house in his girlfriend’s vehicle.

Deputies saw and documented with photographs the bruises and bumps on the woman, the report says.

The man had not been arrested as of Monday evening.

A person found guilty of domestic violence in the second degree faces a fine of between $1,000 and $2,400 and/or imprisonment for up to 90 days.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers do not typically name those charged with misdemeanor crimes unless they are in a position of authority or public trust.