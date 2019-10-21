Crime & Public Safety

3 injured in Sunday night crash on Hilton Head, officials say

Three people were injured in a crash late Sunday on Hilton Head Island, according to Hilton Head Fire Marshal Joheida Fister.

A car was turning left from U.S. 278 onto Gum Tree Road past the entrance to the Cross Island Parkway around 10 p.m. Sunday when it was struck by a car traveling westbound, Maj. Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Three women and one man were involved in the crash, he said. Two ambulances responded to the scene and took three female patients to Hilton Head Hospital, Fister said.

There was no word on their condition Monday.

It took nearly an hour to clear the scene, where shattered glass and car parts littered the entire intersection. Lanes were closed late Sunday.

The speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

Profile Image of Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal moved to South Carolina in 2018 after graduating from the University of Missouri and loves everything about the Lowcountry that isn’t a Palmetto Bug. She has won South Carolina Press Association awards for in-depth and government beat reporting. On the weekends, you can find Kati doing yoga and hiking Pinckney Island.
