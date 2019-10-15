Beaufort County woman charged with driving drunk with three children in car, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A St. Helena woman was arrested Monday morning on three counts of child endangerment, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended driver’s license after police pulled her over for swerving and crossing the center line, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.

A deputy noted a “strong odor of intoxicants come from her breath,” the report says. It also says the 30-year-old woman’s eyes were dilated and her speech slurred.

Three small children — two of them hers — were in the car, the report says.

Deputies were alerted to the woman’s driving by a caller who witnessed the mom’s black Nissan Altima “swerving all over the road” about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The caller followed the woman until deputies arrived, the report says.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Details on any sobriety tests were not in the report.

The woman remained in Beaufort County Detention Center Tuesday; her bond was set at $3,800.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers do not typically name those charged with misdemeanor crimes unless they are in a position of authority or public trust.