Crime & Public Safety
Beaufort County woman charged with driving drunk with three children in car, police say
A St. Helena woman was arrested Monday morning on three counts of child endangerment, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended driver’s license after police pulled her over for swerving and crossing the center line, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.
A deputy noted a “strong odor of intoxicants come from her breath,” the report says. It also says the 30-year-old woman’s eyes were dilated and her speech slurred.
Three small children — two of them hers — were in the car, the report says.
Deputies were alerted to the woman’s driving by a caller who witnessed the mom’s black Nissan Altima “swerving all over the road” about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The caller followed the woman until deputies arrived, the report says.
Details on any sobriety tests were not in the report.
The woman remained in Beaufort County Detention Center Tuesday; her bond was set at $3,800.
The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers do not typically name those charged with misdemeanor crimes unless they are in a position of authority or public trust.
