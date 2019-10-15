Malware attack causes slowdown in Jasper County’s online systems. It ‘may continue for a while’

SHARE COPY LINK

Jasper County’s online services, such as its tax portal and property records search, have been slower than usual, and residents and county employees might have noticed “a slowdown in responses and access to online services,” Jasper County administrator Andrew Fulghum said in an email to The Island Packet.

The delays are a result of measures taken by the county’s Information Technology department to minimize the impact caused by a malware attack, he wrote.

Fulghum said Tuesday that the servers have been affected since September 25, but everything is “operational and all services are available to the public.”

He also said the county has “maintained critical data and no data breaches occurred,” but the “slowdowns in services may continue for a while.”

State and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating the malware attack.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and trust that the public understands that we are precluded from providing any additional information at this time,” Fulghum wrote.