Hilton Head massage therapist secretly filmed client, police say. There are likely more victims

SHARE COPY LINK

A Hilton Head Island massage therapist and yoga instructor was charged Monday after a client caught him secretly filming her on his cell phone while she was getting dressed, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Martin “Marty” Crocker, 46, was arrested Monday evening after the client at Hilton Head Body Work reported the illegal filming incident to deputies. He was charged with one count of voyeurism, but investigators expect more charges to come.

“Based on information we’ve obtained so far in the investigation, it is believed there are other victims,” Maj. Bob Bromage, sheriff’s office spokesperson, told the Island Packet.

During the woman’s massage Monday morning at the business’ location, 10 Office Park Way Suite 103, she noticed Crocker was on his phone while he was rubbing her foot and “thought it was weird, but didn’t say anything at the time,” according to the police report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

When the woman’s massage ended, Crocker told his client to “take her time getting up and getting dressed,” the report said

As the woman was putting her clothes back on, she noticed a cell phone on a shelf with a camera pointed at her, according to the report.

The woman then picked up the phone and saw it had recorded her entire massage and also recorded footage of her dressing, the report said.

The woman immediately texted herself the video and deleted it from Crocker’s phone.

When she confronted Crocker about the video, he said it was a mistake, the report said. He said he was using the phone for music and the camera must have turned on by accident.

She then reported the crime to the sheriff’s office and showed investigators the video that she texted herself.

Hours later, following an interview with deputies, Crocker was arrested and charged with voyeurism, according to Bromage.

“Electronic devices used by (Crocker) were seized and will be subject to forensic analysis,” Bromage said.

Bromage said it’s possible there are victims who were secretly filmed at other businesses where Crocker worked.

Judge Mark Fitzgibbons granted Crocker a $5,000 personal recognizance bond for the voyeurism charge, according to court records. He was released Tuesday morning.

It is unknown how many businesses Crocker worked for, aside from Hilton Head Body Work. Fountain Spa HHI, Massage Therapy of Hilton Head and Island Yoga each listed Crocker as an employee on their websites on Tuesday morning. Crocker is also listed as executive director of Body Logic HHI, which operates out of the same suite where the incident occurred.

According to a 2012 Hilton Head Monthly article, Crocker worked as a massage therapist at the Art of Massage and Yoga Therapy. In 2018, Darrell “Louie” Lewis, another massage therapist at the same business, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct for inappropriately touching women during massages, the Island Packet previously reported.

Crocker was also a co-owner of the Hilton Head Smoothie Co., where prices were not set and customers could pay what they wanted, according to a 2014 Island Packet article. The smoothie shop on Palmetto Bay Road has since closed.

A 2016 Manifest Living article describes Crocker as a “wandering yogi, massage therapist, husband, golf pro, and leading the way with an idea he calls gifitivism.”

“(Crocker) explains that because of the clarity he has that massage and yoga are his life purpose, he feels no worries regarding where they might lead him and whether he is ‘doing the right thing,’” the article said.

According to his Facebook page, Crocker recently started a foundation called the Therapy Extension Project “to spread free wellness into the community.” He started a GoFundMe page for the project on Sept. 10, but hadn’t raised any money on the site by Oct. 15.

Crocker also helped start Hilton Head Beach Yoga, which had the “longest running beach yoga classes in the southeast,” according to Together SC, a non-profit summit.

Crocker faces up to three years in prison if convicted of the charge.

According to the South Carolina Department of Labor Licensing Regulation, Crocker’s massage therapy license remained active as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers do not typically name those charged with misdemeanor crimes. In this case, the potential for widespread abuse of unsuspecting business customers outweighs the suspect’s privacy.