Parris Island recruit discharged and then arrested on child molestation warrants, officials say

A Marine Corps recruit was discharged at Parris Island and then arrested by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for warrants out of Georgia for child molestation, records show.

Parris Island Director of Communication Strategy and Operations Capt. Bryan McDonnell confirmed the discharge of Pless Dewayne Strickland but directed all questions about the arrest to police.

Strickland, 18, of Douglasville, Georgia was arrested Oct. 4 by the Sheriff’s Office at the Parris Island gate for a fugitive from justice charge, a report released recently says.

Records show he was extradited the next day by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Strickland is charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of child molestation and one count of aggravated sodomy, booking logs in Douglas County say.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office officials said further details including an incident report were not available when requested by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.