Sun City man arrested for string of burglaries targeting garages in the community, police say

A 54-year-old Sun City resident was arrested Wednesday for a months-long string of burglaries that happened in his community earlier this year, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Paul Matson was charged after DNA taken from three of the scenes matched his, the release said.

He faces three counts each of first-degree burglary and petty larceny.

During the burglaries — which occurred between February and April on Honesty Lane, Humbert Court and Stratford Village Way — Matson, police say, entered garages and stole items from the garage or from vehicles parked inside.

Matson was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday and remained incarcerated as of early Thursday, according to the jail log.