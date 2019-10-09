Police investigating suspicious death of 70-year-old Beaufort woman

SHARE COPY LINK

Police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old Beaufort woman whose body was found at her home Wednesday morning, a City of Beaufort Police Department release says.

Theresa Lee Cooker was found at her Polk Street Home at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday by her rental company, the release says.

Her death is called “suspicious” in the news release emailed at 4:33 p.m Wednesday, but it does not provide further details.

An Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette request for more information was not immediately answered by the department Wednesday night.

The release asks that anyone who has information regarding the death to call the City of Beaufort Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938 or Investigator Waddell at 843-322-7974.