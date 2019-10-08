Shots fired after fight breaks out at funeral gathering on Hilton Head, report says

SHARE COPY LINK

An altercation at a funeral gathering on Hilton Head Island terrified witnesses Sunday when a man pointed what appeared to be an AK-47 and fired shots, according to a police report.

No one was hurt in the altercation on Freddies Way in the Spanish Wells neighborhood just after midnight Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s office report.

A man told police the fight broke out when a father started arguing with the mother of his child and her boyfriend over a backpack, according to the report.

The father left, and then 10 minutes later returned with a rifle that “appeared to be an AK-47,” the report said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He stepped out of the vehicle and pointed the rifle, according to the report.

The witness told police he then grabbed the child and ran around the side of the house for safety. While they were behind the house, the witness heard 3-4 shots fired, and then he heard the father get back in his truck and leave.

The mother and her boyfriend then thanked the witness for grabbing the child, and the three of them ran off. He told police they wanted to leave before police arrived.

He told police the father who fired the rifle was “extremely short” and wearing a light blue dress shirt and blue jeans Sunday. He said he did not know the father, mother, boyfriend, or child, but they were all at the location for a mutual friend’s funeral gathering.

Deputies did not find any shell casings after searching the area.

If anyone knows anything about this incident, contact the sheriff’s office at (843)-554-1111